The Monona public works department is inching closer to final plans for proposed improvements to S. Winnequah Road from Schluter Road to Bridge Road.
According to Josh Straka of Strand Associates, the engineering firm on the project, construction would begin sometime in mid-2022.
Main components of the proposed reconstruction include the addition of bike lanes, updates to parking options, sidewalk installation along the east curb, removal of bump-outs, asphalt removal and resurfacing with new asphalt.
Preliminary plans indicate that bump-outs would be removed at the intersections of Graham, Greenwood, Frost Woods, Owen and Moygara. Bump-outs would be removed because “not a lot of people use them,” Straka said, and it causes confusion for bikers.
A sidewalk would be added from Bridge Road to Maywood Park along the east side of the roadway, and new asphalt would be laid from Bridge Road to Schluter Road.
Sidewalk additions were chosen for the east side of the street, and not the west side, due to budgetary limits, more walking traffic on the east side and less of an impact on trees and landscaping, Straka confirmed.
According to a 2018 city-wide bike and pedestrian plan conducted by the city, Winnequah Road was set as a “top priority” for exploration into potential improvements.
Although the entire road was flagged a priority, Straka said the southern half of Winnequah quickly became the primary focus.
“As part of the plan overall, there was a big focus on that the south half has a lot of traffic… and that maybe we should focus on that first,” he said.
Straka also said there are tentative plans to re-stripe the roadway pavement and eliminate parking lanes on the west side of S. Winnequah. He indicated that representatives from Strand Associates talked with residents along the corridor, and met with city staff before putting the proposed construction plan together.
At a public information meeting for the project on July 22, some Monona residents raised concerns on why speed control, specifically the addition of speed humps, is not addressed in the proposal.
Public Works Director Dan Stephany said it partially has to do with noise control.
“[Speed humps] are effective for controlling speed if they’re installed right, but the drawback is the people that live by the speed humps, they hear more noise from the vehicles,” said Stephany. “Some of the comments that we’ve recently received from some residents [were], when traffic approaches the speed humps, if it’s a construction truck with a trailer or it’s a trailer that doesn’t have anything in it, when they get to the speed hump, you’re going to hear the noise of the loose trailer as it goes over.”
The next opportunity for public input on the project will be in September, when the public works committee meets to hold a vote on approving, or not approving, the project.
If approved by the committee in September, final design plans will come together in November before the city council takes a final vote in December. The project would then go out to bid in January 2022.