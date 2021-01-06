With four candidates and only three seats up for grabs on the Monona Grove School Board in the spring 2021 election, contenders will likely be neck and neck until votes are cast on April 6.
Nominations were due Jan. 5, with newcomer Chris BonDurant running against three incumbents: Loreen Gage, Eric Hartz, and Andrew McKinney.
Gage is somewhat new to the board herself, having joined the board less than a year ago in April 2020 for a one year term. Residing in Cottage Grove, Gage has three children in Monona Grove district schools and says her dual lens as a parent and former teacher give her a unique edge as a board member.
Currently, Gage serves on two board committees (the teaching, learning, and equity committee and the parent equity council) and two local government bodies (the Cottage Grove Housing Task Force and the Homeless Consortium Core Committee of Madison). She is employed as a client services director at Madison based non-profit Housing Initiatives.
Her top issues as a board member include closing the student achievement gap, increasing access to Advanced Placement (AP) courses, and high quality special education programming. Gage is an advocate for students of color and students with disabilities.
A win in April would mark a second consecutive three-year term for McKinney, who was first elected to the board in 2018. McKinney currently serves as President of the school board, and previously served as Vice President.
Originally from Gary, IN, McKinney now resides in Cottage Grove with his wife and two children. McKinney says life experiences such as growing up in poverty and serving in the military have morphed him into a natural community leader. His resume includes a spot on the Dane County Credit Union Board, the Betterment of the People of Wisconsin Board, and veteran memberships at American Post 248 and VFW Post 7591.
McKinney’s top priorities as a board member include diversity among teachers and staff, building upon programming for students to succeed in post-secondary paths, and better serving low income, homeless, and single parent district families. He hopes to shed light on school safety, mental health awareness, and equality.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.