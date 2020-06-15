To the editor,
Two dates in June are relevant for pondering by a democratic people. Flag Day, on the 14th and the birth date of Anne Frank, June 12. There is power in a name and strength in a symbol. That is their connection.
Old Glory has essence of both. So honored it comes with an oath. Say this pledge of allegiance, if you must go paint a flag on your driveway. Or, simply let one happily flap in your car window. It is all there for God, nation and “with liberty and justice for all.” Amen. Take a knee and think of reality within the abstract of 50 stars and 13 red and white stripes.
Anne Frank was a Jewish teenager, despised, hunted and killed in the name of Hitler. She is not immortal. She died and her resurrection is in her bible, a diary begun in hiding on her 13th birthday in June 1942. They found her in August 1944. And she died in spring 1945, short of sweet 16.
In this way she remains the symbol for The Light in a dark age. Her name a strong vaccine against the virus named Hitler.
It is as in the story of Jesus asking of a devil, who possessed a man, to name himself, “Legion,” said the devil. That legion has two symbols so repugnant they are anathema to Old Glory, the flag of the United States of America. They are the Nazi swastika and the Confederate States of America’s stars and bars, battle flag.
The idea of power in a name has spiritual or superstitious precedents predating Biblical scripture. People who accept this invoke the name of Jesus in prayers for healing. Perhaps some pray for our nation now.
You could say our flag returned home blood stained from wars against evil.We have not always been glorious living under Old Glory. Slavery ended, but equality did not replace it. American citizens with Asian roots were shunned into reservations, during World War II.
In reality, there is not liberty and justice for all. The 20th century also had the lynchings and slaughter of its African American citizens. It is a horrific memory for children with black skin and the parents who raise them.
No American child, teenager, mother or father should be raised for martyrdom. Freedom of peaceful assembly is a right of liberty.
Our American flag flies over The Capitol, too. Don’t let another one replace it. Love it and stay here. On the wing is a soul whose name, like that of Anne Frank, we might have never needed to learn except that they are murdered heroes. There is hope such power moves us living under that flag closer to the justice and liberty promised to We the People.
Patrik Vander Velden
Monona
