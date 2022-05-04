Monona Grove boys golf second at Koshkonong Mounds, fourth at Watertown, 10th at Morgan Stanley

Monona Grove senior Jacob Frederickson and Milton junior Xander Wuetrich each shot one-over-par 36 to share medalist honors at a Badger-East Conference mini meet held at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club on Monday, May 2.
For the Silver Eagles, senior Jordan Hibner shot 39, freshman Noah Frederickson shot 42 and senior Mitch Hackel shot 43.
Team scores: Milton 152, Monona Grove 160, Fort Atkinson 166, Stoughton 172.
Nate Gilbert of the Jefferson Daily Union contributed to this story.
Watertown Invitational
A pair of Silver Eagles finished in the top ten at Watertown, as Monona Grove took fourth on Thursday, April 28.
Seniors Jacob Frederickson and Jordan Hibner each shot a 78, ending the round tied for seventh. Sophomore Rylan Conley earned an 85, taking 17th place, and freshman Noah Frederickson tied for 21st with 88.
Senior Mitch Hackel tied for 26th with a 90, which was not used in the team tally. Maxwell Brud of Waunakee earned medalist honors, scoring 72 as Waunakee won the team event.
Team scores: Waunakee 312, Milton 318, DeForest 322, Monona Grove 329, Stoughton 339, Fort Atkinson 341, Beaver Dam 378, Watertown 416.
Morgan Stanley Shootout
Competing at the 30th Morgan Stanley Shootout, the Monona Grove boys golf team took 10th on Tuesday, April 26.
Senior Jacob Frederickson finished seven strokes off the lead with a 79. Freshman Noah Frederickson carded an 87.
Seniors Jordan Hibner and Mitch Hackel each shot 93. Sophomore Rylan Conley’s score of 94 was not used in the team tally.
Max Brud of Waunakee earned medalist honors with a 72. Madison Memorial took first place as a team.
Team scores: Madison Memorial 302, Waunakee 313, Madison Edgewood 315, Middleton 318, Verona 319, Oregon 327, Milton 333, DeForest 337, Sun Prairie 351, Monona Grove 352, Madison West 375, Madison La Follette 383.