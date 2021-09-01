Monona Grove boys soccer ties McFarland, defeated by Sun Prairie

The Monona Grove Silver Eagles earned a 3-3 draw against the defending Alternate-Fall State Champion McFarland Spartans on Saturday, Aug. 28.
“We emphasized after Sun Prairie’s game that our defense recognized that we need to clear the ball,” said Monona Grove coach Randy Becker. “We can’t try to play it fancy, play it simple and clear it and I thought they did a phenomenal job of doing that today, especially in the latter part of the second half.”
Monona Grove received a penalty kick in the second minute that senior Jordan Davis-Troller blasted in for the Silver Eagles’ first goal of the season, putting MG up 1-0.
McFarland had its chances in the first half, but junior goalkeeper Max Adrians made a nice extension save in the 14th minute. A goal by McFarland in the 29th minute tied the game.
The Silver Eagles were given another penalty kick in the 39th minute where junior Ben Zielke converted the kick to give MG a 2-1 lead at the half.
Senior Carter Ryan plays the ball upfield in Monona Grove’s 3-3 draw against McFarland on Saturday, Aug. 28.
“We felt like coming in that our advantage was going to be our offense versus their defense. Our forwards and attacking midfield were able to take advantage of that, and thus we got those penalties in the box,” said Becker.
Senior Lester Bumm scored off a Monona Grove off a corner kick, taken by junior Miles Kohl, which pushed the lead to 3-1 in the 50th minute. However, two goals by McFarland in the 58th and 68th brought the score back to 3-3. A couple of late chances by McFarland were snuffed out by the Silver Eagle defense, giving Monona Grove the 3-3 draw.
MG had nine shots and seven corners as they start off the year 0-1-1.
MG 0
Sun Prairie 5
The Sun Prairie Cardinals proved why they’re the top of Division 1 soccer with a 5-0 defeat of the Monona Grove Silver Eagles on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Gabe Voung of Sun Prairie opened up the scoring with a goal in the 24th minute, with an assist from Andrew Nolan. Sun Prairie added another goal in the 32nd minute after Riley Stevens found the back of the net with an assist from Lucas Albright. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Sun Prairie added two quick goals to extend its lead to 4-0. Gabe Voung found Nathan Voung, who scored in the 43rd minute and Andrew Nolan scored in the 44th minute. Another goal by Gabe Voung in the 72nd minute, assisted by Ben Rudnicki, gave Sun Prairie the 5-0 victory.
Monona had five shots on goal in the loss.