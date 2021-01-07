A Jan. 7 fire caused by an overloaded electrical wire at a Town of Burke auto business resulted in $150,000 in damage.
Capt. Bill Sullivan of the Sun Prairie Fire Department said firefighters responded to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive to Simply Automotive in the Town of Burke for the report of smoke and fire in the area. Lt. Kelly Splinter of the Dane County Sheriff's Department said the response occurred at 1:21 a.m.
Sullivan said additional reports indicated that a building was on fire.
Upon arrival, Sun Prairie Engine 1 could see fire coming from a window on the side of the building and began putting water on the fire from the outside.
SPFD crews forced entry into the main door and an overhead door to gain access to the inside for final extinguishment.
Fire crews checked adjacent spaces for fire spread and removed wall coverings to confirm the fire was extinguished.
The fire was contained to a break room/office where the fire began but smoke damage was present throughout the building.
Sullivan said an initial investigation indicates that the fire was the result of an overloaded electrical wire. Splinter said the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time but it does not appear to be suspicious.
The damage to the building and contents is estimated at $150,000.
Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue received assistance from City of Madison Medic 10, Waunakee Fire, Truax Fire, Cottage Grove Fire, Marshall Fire, Sun Prairie EMS, and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Sullivan said the building was not protected with fire sprinklers and there were no fire hydrants in the immediate area.
