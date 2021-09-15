Golf tournament raises $12,500 for MG Athletics

The Vetter Golf Classic, a fundraising golf tournament held at Door Creek Golf Course on Aug. 13, raised more than $12,500 to benefit the Monona Grove Athletic Department. The tournament is sponsored by Cottage Grove’s Vetter Agency, American Family Insurance, and hosted by the Vetter family. This is the first-annual tournament to benefit MG Athletics. Previously, the Vetter family put on the Jesse Vetter Classic golf tournament for nine years. Pictured above are (from left) Joe Vetter (MGHS 2001), Jon Vetter (MGHS 2006), Mitch McGrath (MGHS Principal), Joe Schneider (MG Athletic Director), Dan Olson (Superintendent) and Jake Vetter (MGHS 1999). Not pictured: Jesse Vetter, McConnell (MGHS 2004).