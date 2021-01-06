There will be one contested race on the town of Cottage Grove elections this spring.
Town Chair Kris Hampton is running unopposed in 2021. Hampton has served as chair of the board since 2003 and served on the board from 1992 to 2002 as a supervisor.
Mike Fonger, who has served as a town supervisor since 2009 and from 1999 to 2002 prior to that, is also running unopposed for his seat. Steven Anders, who has served on the board since 1997, will face a contest from Andrew McKinney for his seat on the four-person board, however.
McKinney currently serves as the president of the Monona Grove School Board. He also ran for Senate District 16 this year but was defeated by Melissa Agard [Sargent] in the democratic primary.
McKinney served in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1994 and experienced homelessness after his time in the military ended. He now works in education in addition to serving as Monona Grove School Board president, and has lived in Cottage Grove for 16 years.
"The town of Cottage Grove has been really good to me and my family... all I want to do is have the opportunity to give back," he said.
McKinney said he applauds the work of the current board and wants to "try to finish what they started."
He said his three main points going into the election are continuing with a "common sense approach to spending in the budgets," lowering property taxes and increasing community housing opportunities and sustaining a balanced growth of the town's tax base while advocating for small business growth.
