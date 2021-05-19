Three goals in the first half did the trick for Monona Grove in a 3-1 victory over Watertown on Tuesday, May 19.
Megan Kohrt led the offensive charge in the first 10 minutes. The senior scored in the sixth minute and assisted junior Emma Dyer, who found the net in the ninth minute.
In the 30th minute, the Silver Eagles’ lead increased to 3-0 after sophomore Val Giallombardo’s goal.
Watertown broke through in the second half with a goal from Natalia Cortes. However, junior goalkeeper Kailey Adamski kept the Goslings at bay for the game. Adamski ended the night with 17 saves in the Silver Eagles’ victory.