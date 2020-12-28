Dane County Sheriff's Office (DASO) Badge

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating two deaths in the Town of Sun Prairie.

According to Sgt. John Matz of the Dane County Sheriff's Office, at 3:22 p.m., Dane County deputies were dispatched to an address in the 4600 block of Pierceville Road in the Town of Sun Prairie for a death investigation.

Matz said deputies, along with personnel from the Wisconsin State Patrol and Cottage Grove Police Department responded, entered the home, and located two deceased individuals.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident and does not believe there to be any danger to the public. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the names of the deceased individuals, pending notification of family.

