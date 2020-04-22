Burning permits for Town of Cottage Grove residents have once again been suspended due to weather conditions.
Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions.
Weather predictions from the National Weather Service indicate Wisconsin will experience a period of weather in which wildland fuels will readily ignite and the resulting fires will rapidly spread.
Evers also said in his executive order the COVID-19 pandemic has created shortages of staff that would normally perform critical fire suppression management, ultimately making it more challenging for firefighting agencies across the state.
The town had just allowed burning permits to be issued last week following a similar declaration earlier in April.
