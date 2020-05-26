Tim La Sage was deployed more than a dozen times in his 23 years with the U.S. Marine Corps. Retiring as a first sergeant, he first enlisted in 1992 and left in 2015.
When he retired, he took two Purple Hearts with him. He said he could have a third but hasn’t put effort into requesting it.
“It seems like it would be boastful,” he said.
He was first wounded April 4, 2003.
“I was in the second vehicle in the invasion to Baghdad with U.S. forces behind me,” said. “The lead vehicle was a tank, and at one point we had intel there was an ambush ahead. While driving, the lead tank navigator was shot and killed. We did not get word about the ambush and drove straight into it. A rocket propelled grenade (RPG) struck our vehicle, and while on top of the vehicle engaging (the) enemy, I was struck with shrapnel to the face and head.
“Later that day, I was shot while in a firefight against five mujahedeen fighters. The first individual I engaged, sat back up and shot me while I was engaging the last of the five.”
His second Purple Heart was from an incident at about 3 a.m. Nov. 4, 2004, while he was conducting his 23rd scout sniper mission in Ramadi, Iraq.
“While on a seven-person scout sniper patrol on foot to do pre-raid surveillance on (Abu Musab) al-Zarqawi family house, we found ourselves bumping from one alleyway across a street and into another alleyway,” La Sage said. “The first two scout snipers made it across. and during my bump across with Lance Cpl. Jared Hubbard and Cpl. Jeremiah Baro on my left and right, a daisy chain of several 155 mm rounds detonated. The men standing next to me were killed, and the first two that made it across the street and me, were severely wounded by the blast.”
Hubbard and Baro grew up together in California.
“They enlisted together, went through military schools together, tried out for the scout sniper platoon together and then died together,” La Sage said.
La Sage’s military career included time stationed at Camp Pendleton, California; Camp Geiger, North Carolina; and Chesapeake and Norfolk, Virginia.
He was deployed to the United Kingdom with the British Royal Marines exchange program, Okinawa several times, Iraq twice, East Timor, Philippines, Djibouti, Yemen, Oman, Jordan, Curacao, and did work throughout the Middle East during those deployments.
His roles at various times during those deployments included close quarters battle team member, infantry, scout sniper, military police, security forces security guard and school of infantry instructor.
Today, he is the military affairs manager at WPS Health Solutions in Monona. He works in the corporate communications and marketing department as well as helping human resources with veteran applicants.
WPS has the government contracts to administer Tricare military health care plans that include Tricare for Life, Tricare East and Tricare Overseas.
La Sage grew up in Sussex and Germantown.
“I joined the Marine Corps for several reasons,” he said. “I was physically active and fit from wrestling and from camping and hiking. I enjoyed the outdoors and was motivated by world events like the end of the Cold War and Desert Storm. Movies like ‘Red Dawn’ and ‘Rambo’ were also a factor.”
He knew his family wasn’t able to help with college expenses and not having a plan or path for work, he opted to enlist.
“I retired with almost 23 years and wish I stayed in until 30,” he said. “I was in a failing marriage and was made to think getting out would help. Retiring when I did is one of my regrets in life.”
He admitted that trying to define the best and worst parts of being in the military was tough.
“People can complain about anything really,” he said. “I have been soaked to the gill in the jungle with no extract in sight to in full gear in the 125-degree desert while fighting the enemy. The ‘suck’ is plenty, and there is enough to go around. However, something happens. When overcoming those extremes, your self-confidence, unit pride and all-around feeling of accomplishment overflows your personal cup.
“The best part and worst part is being part of the best team with the best people you will ever have on a team and to one day have to leave it. Since leaving the military, I have been on a couple amazing teams in my civilian job, but there is something about togetherness through adversity that cannot be compared.”
While on his last deployment in the Middle East after returning from a mission, La Sage sat down at a computer and searched for homes to buy. He discovered one in Johnson Creek and bought it without ever seeing it in person. He’s been there the past eight years.
“I have had a blessed career with some tragedies in it,” he said. “I owe everything, including my life, to my teammates, those that made it back and those who didn’t while standing next to me. My children have always been a source of light for me and along with God have kept me on track. My fiancé has brought new life to me, and I look forward to our family’s future together.
“Be safe out there, and if you can’t be safe, be deadly.”
