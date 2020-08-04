The Monona United Methodist Church will host an American Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the Fellowship Hall.

The American Red Cross has implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of donors and staff, including taking temperatures, providing hand sanitizer, following social distancing guidelines, increasing disinfecting of surfaces, requiring donor appointments and asking donors to wear a face mask.

Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org by using the sponsor code EastMadisonSofP, or by calling the church at 222-1633.

