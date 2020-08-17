Granite Ridge Intermediate School will be the name of the school being built in Cottage Grove, after the Monona Grove School Board unanimously voted on the new name at its Thursday, Aug. 13, meeting.
The name is a nod to the state rock – granite – and the elevations of the new school site, located on Buss Road, north of Highway BB.
Board members did not act on any of the other school name recommendations made by an ad hoc naming committee.
A community survey gave Granite Ridge the highest vote tally of 27.3$%. While the committee reached a consensus on this recommendation to the board, it was not a unanimous choice.
The committee, as noted at a school board meeting in July, also considered transferring the name Glacial Drumlin from the current school to the new school and renaming Glacial Drumlin as Monona Grove Middle School. While some members said this choice would honor the existing name, others believed it took away from the excitement of opening a new school.
Sandhill Ridge Intermediate School was also considered by the committee.
The committee was also tasked with reviewing the names of other school properties.
Other school building name change recommended include:
– Taylor Prairie School would be renamed Taylor Prairie Early Learning Center.
– Cottage Grove School would be renamed Woodside Primary School.
– Glacial Drumlin School would be renamed Monona Grove Middle School.
– Winnequah School would be renamed Monona Elementary School.
School Board members said the most pressing decision was the name of the new school. Other decisions were deferred as members devote their time to the creation of a virtual learning atmosphere that will be in place for the start of the 2020-21 school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
