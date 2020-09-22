The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a death following a vehicle pursuit that occurred in Monona late Thursday, Sept. 17.
According to a DOJ release, a Monona police officer was attempting to stop a reckless driver when a vehicle pursuit ensued, beginning in the Monona city limits. The vehicle crashed on Moorland Road at South Towne Boulevard in Madison.
Officials say the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, exited the vehicle and was given commands to cooperate with law enforcement. The driver then returned to the vehicle, according to officials, and the officer on scene heard a single gunshot come from the vehicle. Life saving measures were unsuccessful and the driver died on scene. The DOJ says no law enforcement officer on scene fired their firearm during the incident.
DCI is conducting the death investigation “at the request of the Monona Police Department, although the death is not known at this time to have directly resulted from an officer’s actions or omissions,” according to the release.
Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga released a statement Tuesday afternoon stating that the department “wishes to express our sincere condolences to the families and those involved in this incident,” and knows “the Monona community is concerned frustrated and has questions about this incident.”
Ostrenga urged the community “to please be patient as we all await a complete accounting from independent investigators,” referencing “misleading, false information” shared on social media regarding the incident.
DCI is assisted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. DCI is reviewing evidence to determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dane County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.
