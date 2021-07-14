The dichotomy of Raine Stern

At home, she’s Isabelle. On stage, she’s Raine.
Monona resident and local musician Isabelle Raine Stern, who goes by the stage name Raine Stern, said she feels like two separate people when she’s relaxed on the couch at home versus performing her music on stage.
“I feel like I’m Isabelle in my house as well as in my personal life, and Isabelle writes the songs, but Raine performs them,” Stern said. “I’m an entertainer and I love working in entertainment, but I’m also very much an introverted person and an artist, and so there’s almost a dichotomy of the person that I am but… they’re both me, and they’re both true to me.”
Stern rose to popularity in the local music scene when she competed on season 20 of NBC’s ‘The Voice,’ though she said taking the stage on a reality performance show was never something she pictured herself pursuing.
That is, until a pandemic swept the nation.
As a full-time musician, Stern said most of her income prior to 2020 came from performing live shows. But when COVID-19 forced a worldwide lock-down, that steady stream of income was suddenly gone.
She said it was her girlfriend, Lydia, who gave her an idea for the perfect solution.
Quarantunes
With an indefinite lull in live shows and no real inclination of when the world would return to normal, Stern began to record at-home performances and upload them online.
For a fee, Stern took requests from fans and personalized her virtual performances, a series she dubbed ‘Quarantunes.’
About a month went by, and along came April 2020, when a talent scout at NBC stumbled upon the Quarantunes series on YouTube and sent Stern an email, encouraging the multi-talented performer to try out for the network’s widely known singing competition, ‘The Voice.’
At first, Stern admitted she wasn’t so sure. She described the glitz, glamour, and production of a reality show as a stark contrast to her more subdued personality.
“I’m kind of the opposite of the type of person you’d expect to be on a big corporate TV show,” Stern admitted. “I’m not the kind of person to really take a big interest in shows like that… so, if it hadn’t been for the pandemic, there’s a 99.9% likelihood I never would have gone on the show.”
Yet, with a piqued curiosity, Stern responded to the talent scout, asking for more information on how to audition.
“I’ve never really deemed myself as a singer, I’ve always thought of myself as a musician and songwriter who just happens to also sing,” Stern said. “But when somebody who works for the show reaches out to you in the middle of a pandemic and says ‘you should do this,’ you take that a little bit more seriously.”
Stern recorded and submitted to NBC producers a gallery of audition videos to showcase her vocal skills, and then came the waiting game.
After nearly three months of radio silence from producers, Stern was convinced she didn’t make the cut. It wasn’t until late August, four months after her initial contact with the talent scout, that she got the call: she had made it to the next round of auditions.
The call came at a time when she was drowning in cardboard boxes, in the midst of moving into a new home in the heart of Monona. Stern said she can still recall the strange feeling of sitting among stacks of unpacked boxes realizing her life was about to change.
Making the cut
Not long after that phone call, Stern was put on the next flight to California. After landing in Los Angeles, she was ushered to a hotel, where she’d be required to isolate for seven days as contestants were continually tested for COVID-19.
She remembers being directed by producers to act discreetly, and not disclose to any fellow hotel guests that she was there with ‘The Voice.’
Isolated in a hotel room with nothing but her guitar, Stern said there were a lot of long days and nights during that first week in California.
“There were definitely days where I sat in my hotel room doing nothing but just waiting for the next day to come,” Stern remembered.
Once she made it through that initial quarantine period, it was time for a blind audition, where she’d perform a song for the show’s four celebrity judges, who couldn’t see her, but could only hear her.
In a blind audition, the judges (Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Blake Shelton, and John Legend), sit in chairs facing away from the stage, and can only turn around if they press a button indicating they want that singer on their team that season.
As Stern serenaded the music stars with a performance of “Electric Feel” by MGMT, Legend was the first to turn around. Followed shortly by Shelton, and eventually Jonas.
Stern, who would ultimately wind up on Team Jonas, said she was initially hoping to land a spot on Team Clarkson, though Clarkson was the only judge not to turn her chair around that day.
“I was hoping that Kelly would turn her chair for me, and then unfortunately she was the only person who didn’t,” said Stern.
Shelton was the first to try and persuade Stern to join his team, calling her a “rare find” who’s “about to have [her] moment in the music industry.”
Next was Jonas.
“That was so electrifying,” Jonas said of Stern’s ‘Electric Feel’ performance. “I’m going to fight for you, because you are one of the most unique and creative performers that we’ve seen on this show, and I think the perfect home for you would be Team Nick.”
Stern said she ultimately chose Team Nick due to Jonas being, “the most relevant in the industry right now.”
Although Stern chose Team Jonas over Team Legend or Team Shelton, Legend said the crew was “lucky” to have her on the show, no matter which team she went with.
“You have so much creative energy just flowing from you,” said Legend. “We’re just lucky that you brought that energy to The Voice.”
Knocked out
Stern would go on to survive on the competition for several weeks, until Jonas decided not to move forward with her following the show’s ‘knockout’ round, which aired in late April 2021.
She went head to head in a performance duel with fellow Team Jonas contestant Jose Figueroa, but Jonas ultimately selected Figueroa over Stern.
Ironically, Stern said, it was Clarkson who advocated for Jonas to keep advancing Stern past the knockout round, though her efforts weren’t quite enough to persuade Jonas.
Stern remembers leaving the stage after finding out she wouldn’t be moving forward, and Clarkson stopping her on her way out the door.
“Raine, you make me want to be young and go to live shows and body surf and be sweaty and free and scream at the top of my lungs,” Clarkson told Stern. “I can’t think of a person in the music industry right now who’s trying to do what you’re doing… and that lane is wide open for you to dominate if you want to.”
It was a full circle moment for Stern, she said, to get that reassurance from the mentor she initially hoped would pick her.
Getting back up
It’s now been five months since Stern left ‘The Voice’ to return back to her home in Monona and, looking back, she said she’s glad she didn’t win the show.
“I wasn’t hurt by not winning,” Stern said. “I’m happy I didn’t win, because I’m a songwriter and producer and I want to do more than just sing… I want to have rights to my own stuff, and so for me, I got what I wanted out of it, which was some experience and exposure and cool stories to tell, and now I can go back to doing my thing.”
For now, Stern is focused on continuing to make music in Monona, with her girlfriend Lydia and their rescue dog, Lenny, by her side. On the table of her in-home recording studio sits her journal from her months on ‘The Voice,’ a reminder of what kept her going through it all.
Stern has shows scheduled throughout July across the state. She’s performing in Milwaukee on July 24, Spring Green on July 28 and in De Pere on July 30
You can stay up to date on Stern’s latest ventures on her Facebook page, www.facebook.com/rainesternmusic.