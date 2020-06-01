Seniors at the Monona Grove Liberal Arts Charter School for the 21st Century (MG21) will graduate in a virtual ceremony Thursday, June 4.
The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and be livestreamed on the Monona Community Media YouTube channel.
Names of graduating seniors are Abigail Pochel, Cierra Rierderer, Dante Murray, Harrison Farnum, Kendra Gillingham, MaKenzie Tracy, Matt Schlaefer, Sarah Hubler, Simon Schlosser, Tierra Byrd and William Costello.
