Mojo’s Magik and the Renaissance Farm are the newest vendors to join the lineup of sellers at the Monona Farmers Market.
Along with products from vendors, customers can also get cooking advice on how to marinade meats, prepare rubs, season veggies for roasting, whip up flavorful dips and put some pizzazz in those pasta salads, burgers and sloppy Joes.
Also joining the market Sunday, July 12, are Bryant Family Farms, a pastured poultry farm producing many types of meat and eggs. Crescendo Mobile Bar will join July 19 and sell nitro cold press, pour over (hot drip) coffee and espresso.
As the market season progresses, COVID-19 safety measures are updated for vendors and shoppers.
– Face masks are required for vendors and patrons 2 and older.
– Practice social distancing.
– Limit the number of people in a group attending.
– Pets are not allowed.
– There are no picnic tables, no food sampling or eating at the market.
– Only vendors will handle products until sold.
EBT (electronic benefits transfer) is available. Double Dollars, a program for FoodShare recipients that offers dollar for dollar match for all SNAP purchases up to $25 per market day, will continue through Aug. 31. Sanitizeable plastic tokens instead of paper dollars for open-air markets will be used.
The market is located at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays.
