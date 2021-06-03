Letter to the Editor: Lori Nahirniak's retirement

I’ve had the great honor of being able to work with Lori Nahirniak for 28 of her 33 years at Monona Grove High School. We have often laughed at how much has changed since those early years teaching at MG. Things like sharing a rehearsal space, holding our concerts in the gym, no computers or phones in our offices, and having to use the “phone booth” in the staff lounge of the old Monona Grove High School to make a phone call. These were all a part of our early teaching careers and all things that have seen change since those early years.
But when I look at what “Ms. N” has meant to MG over all those years, what hasn’t changed is her passion for teaching, her commitment to excellence, and most importantly, her commitment and dedication to her students.
Lori is an incredible musician, vocal conductor, and master teacher who continuously held students to a high standard of vocal performance excellence. She did this while at the same time nurturing them and guiding them to be better than they thought they were capable.
In the classroom, Lori always kept students engaged by teaching a varied and eclectic repertoire that provided students the opportunity to grow vocally as well as emotionally. And she was a master at tapping into what students liked while at the same time introducing challenging material in a way that grabbed their attention.
The Show Choirs, the Musicals, the Choral performances,.... they have all been wonderful under Lori’s instruction and guidance. But what I will take away from our time working together is her tireless efforts to provide students opportunities to fall in love with and be a part of the performing arts.
Congratulations on an amazing career and best wishes!
-Carl Davick
MGHS Orchestra Instructor and Music Dept. Coordinator