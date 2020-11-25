The Madison Radicals, Madison's professional ultimate frisbee team, didn't have a season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the team's presence is still being felt in the community.
Despite not having a season, the Radicals did sell merchandise during the season, which they donated to local areas in need in conjunction with TDS Telecommunications.
The Radicals recently provided a $1,500 check to the food pantry at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Monona "to support the wonderful work they do," Radicals co-owner Ryan Natzke said.
According to the St. Stephens website, "the pantry provides a four-day supply of food to about two dozen households each Monday to Thursday. Clients may visit the pantry once every two weeks. St. Stephen’s offers a ‘choice’ pantry, which means that clients do their own shopping, selecting only the items they will use. Choice honors our clients’ dignity and eliminates the waste of unused items."
According to the St. Stephens site, ways to help include the following:
Remember the Food Pantry families when you shop for your own family. Donations of food, personal items, paper products, baby food, and diapers are gratefully received. Monetary donations are also needed to supplement donated items, and volunteers are vital to keeping the Pantry operating efficiently.
Consider donating some of your time to shop, stock shelves, prepare perishable food items for distribution or assist clients with the pantry shopping. To be a part of this ministry call the church office at (608) 222-1241.
Donate online using a secure banking service.
Volunteers are needed to pick up day-old bakery and other items from area stores and the Monona Farmers Market on Sundays. These are approximately one-hour commitments. Contact Dick Benzine at 608.221.1241 x14 to learn more.
Donations of food and clothing can be brought in during church office hours, Monday through Thursday, 8:30 am to 2:00 pm. To make other arrangements, contact the office at 608.222.1241. See the FAQ on the church website for a list of items the Food Pantry cannot accept.
Frequently, the Pantry is in need of egg cartons, plastic and paper grocery bags, and clean, clear-colored soda or water bottles (used to package detergent.) Please drop them off at the church office.
The Madison Radicals have been playing since 2013 at Breese Stephens Field and won the AUDL championship in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.