The date was Nov. 16, 2016, and Quincy DiLoreto was making his second appearance ever at Camp Randall Stadium.
The first time was in 2013 when he watched the Monona Grove High School football team come from 17 points down to beat Greendale 21-17 in the WIAA Division 3 championship game.
Now, he would be playing for the Silver Eagles in the Division 2 state title tilt against Brookfield East. Monona Grove scored two touchdowns in the first quarter but Brookfield East came back to win 42-36.
The defeat brought an end to an incredible journey by DiLoreto and the Silver Eagles, who had to win four straight games on the road to reach the state title game.
After ending the regular season at 7-2, MG drew a No. 5 seed and won its Level 1 playoff game against Waterford 24-14. The following week, the Silver Eagles topped No. 1 seed Waunakee 45-20 to advance to the Level 3 contest at Waukesha West. MG pulled out that game 43-42 in overtime to come within one game of reaching state. The Silver Eagles scored a 35-6 win over Homestead to earn a berth at Camp Randall.
“Those were some of the best days of my life,” said DiLoreto, who will be entering his junior year for the Ripon College football team. ”I felt we were disrespected as a team, because we were a five-seed. When we were going out there, our backs were always against the wall on the road the whole time.”
After the state title loss at Camp Randall, DiLoreto said he and other members of the MG football team were hurting. It took time for him to understand how accomplished MG was in 2016.
“I didn’t realize it until a few years later when I was able to reflect on it and realize how great of a thing it actually was to make it that far,” DiLoreto said. “We played at Camp Randall. We had a very good chance to win. It could’ve ended differently. Maybe one play would’ve made the difference. Second place isn’t always that bad.”
DiLoreto was named All-Badger South Conference second team defense after 75 tackles, four for loss of yardage and one sack.
Now an important fixture on the Ripon football squad, DiLoreto recorded 36 tackles in 2019, four for a loss of yardage as the team finished with a 4-6 record.
DiLoreto said he has played defensive tackle and defensive end for the Red Hawks, and he loves clanging helmets with the opponent’s offensive line.
“I really enjoy playing tackle, hunkering down and getting into a good fight,” he said. “That’s always fun.”
DiLoreto said his coaches at Ripon have been phenomenal at making him into a college football player, but he also credits the wisdom of MG head coach Brandon Beckwith.
“I always enjoyed playing under him. He was one of those coaches who just knew so much about the game,” DiLoreto said. “Whenever he said something, you listened to him and tried to absorb as much as you could.”
DiLoreto spent a year at Madison College before entering Ripon, which are head coached by Ron Ernst. He has a record of 178-107 in 29 seasons.
“One of the biggest selling points they had at Ripon was they really cared about you and wanted to see you improve,” DiLoreto said. “They are always trying to help you on the sidelines during games and practices. It’s a good environment to be around.”
DiLoreto is currently a business management major with minor in coaching. He served as the defensive and offensive line coach for the Monona Grove freshman football team while attending classes at Madison College. He said his one season of coaching was a learning experience and he wants to give it another shot.
“At times, I felt I wasn’t the best coach, because I was quiet and reserved,” DiLoreto said. “Sometimes, I felt I wasn’t getting my points across. I didn’t know what I was getting into. It was my first year I don’t know if I was really prepared for that.”
DiLoreto, who hopes to run his own business after graduating from Ripon, said he enjoys the atmosphere that the school provides in the classroom and on the football field.
“We were in every game we played (in 2019). It was fun to be with the guys,” DiLoreto said. “Our team chemistry was very good last year.”
