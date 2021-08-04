Monona Home Talent locks up the one seed with win over Sun Prairie

The Monona Braves earned an extra-inning 10-7 victory over the Sun Prairie Red Birds on Sunday, Aug. 1.
The ball was jumping for the Braves offense early in the game. Taylor Carlson, Kian O’Brien and Vince Schmitz hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to lead off the game. Carlson hit another bomb in the second inning, giving Monona a 4-0 lead.
Sun Prairie responded in the bottom of the second with five runs, aided by a three-run home run by Robbie Knorr to push the Red Birds ahead 5-4.
The top of the order continued to do damage for Monona in the fourth. Carlson walked and O’Brien singled, putting two men on for Schmitz, who hit his second homer of the day off the scoreboard, giving Monona the 7-5 lead.
A homer for Sun Prairie by Carson Holin in the fifth cut the Monona lead to 7-6. Randy Molina of Sun Prairie pushed the game into extra innings with a solo home run in the ninth, tying the game at 7-7.
Beau Goff became the hero in the tenth, hitting a three-run home run to drive in O’Brien and Schmitz for the Monona 10-7 victory.
Corey Schmidt pitched five innings for the Braves, giving up one earned run while striking out three. Andy Swanson pitched the other five innings for Monona.
O’Brien finished the day four for six at the plate, while Schmitz went three for six. Casey Seelow, Andrew Rajkovich, Goff and Carlson each added two hits in the win.
Monona finishes the regular season in first place in the Eastern Section standings with a record of 8-2. The Braves will face Columbus in the first round of the Home Talent playoffs at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug 8 at Ahuska Park.