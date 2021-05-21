The Silver Eagles sliced through the Cheesemakers in a 7-4 victory on Thursday, May 20.
Monona Grove got the offense going early with a two-run first inning. After Monroe tied the score at 2-2, MG used a three-run second inning to take a 5-2 lead.
Monroe added a run back in the third, but Monona Grove responded with a run in the fourth. Both teams scored a run in the sixth inning to make the final 7-4.
Karlie McKenzie pitched a complete game and struck out two for the Silver Eagles. Dani Lucey and Emma Lee each had two RBIs on two hits at the plate.