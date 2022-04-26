Monona Grove baseball throws no-hitter against Stoughton, defeats Madison West and Fort

The Monona Grove Silver Eagles swept Fort Atkinson in a double-header at Fort Atkinson on Saturday, April 23.
In game one, Mac Vesperman delivered the go-ahead hit — a two-run single with two outs in the seventh inning — to give the Silver Eagles a narrow 4-3 win.
In the bottom of the seventh, Fort had runners on first and second with one out after consecutive singles. Ryan Schoenherr struck out looking, and Schrader was caught trying to steal third base to dash Fort’s efforts to pull ahead .
MG reliever Sam Baum pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out three to earn the decision. Starter Jackson Hewitt allowed three earned on six hits with four walks, two strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.
In the second game, MG dominated Fort Atkinson with a 14-4 blowout.
The Silver Eagles scored four times on three hits in the first inning. The team then added eight runs on five hits in the sixth, to enact the 10-run rule. Jackson Hewitt homered and tripled for the Silver Eagles, driving in five. Cullison had three hits, and lead-off hitter Eddie Rivera scored three times.
Vesperman started and earned the decision for MG, striking out six while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits over five innings.
Monona Grove is 8-2 on the season.
Nate Gilbert of the Watertown Daily Times contributed to this story.
First game
MONONA GROVE 4, FORT ATKINSON 3
Monona Grove 000 001 3 — 4 3 0
Fort Atkinson 011 010 0 — 3 8 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — MG: Hewitt 4.1-6-3-3-4-2, Baum W; 2.2-2-0-0-0-3; FA: Schoenherr 5-0-0-0-2-8, Kucken L; 2-3-4-4-4-1.
Leading hitters — MG: Vesperman 2x3 FA: Schrader 2x2, Broadhead 3x4.
Second game
MONONA GROVE 14,
FORT ATKINSON 4 (6)
Fort Atkinson 010 012 — 4 6 4
Monona Grove 410 018 — 14 12 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Burnett L; 4-5-5-5-1-3, Torres 0.0-1-2-0-0-0, Maier 1.2-6-7-7-2-1; MG: Vesperman W; 5-5-2-1-2-6, Lehmann 1-1-2-2-2-0.
Leading hitters — FA: Brost 2x2 MG: Cullison 3x4, Hewitt 3x4 (3B, HR), Verhage 2x4, Connor 2x4 (2B).
Monona Grove 14, Stoughton 1
Four different Silver Eagles recorded two RBIs in a Monona Grove 14-1 win over Stoughton on Thursday, April 21.
Senior Jackson Hewitt, senior Dillon Connor, junior James Cullison and junior John Bittner went a combined 6-for-11 at the plate with eight RBIs and six runs scored.
Senior TC Chynoweth pitched three innings, striking out two.
Monona Grove 14, Stoughton 1
Monona Grove 0 2 9 0 3 X X — 14 12 2
Stoughton 0 0 1 0 0 X X — 1 3 6
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Chynoweth (W; 3-3-1-0-2-1), Lehmann (2-0-0-0-5-1); S: Hart (L; 3.1-8-11-3-1-2), Hanson (1.1-3-3-1-2-0), Garcia (0.1-1-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Cullison 3B, (2 2B), Connor 2x4, Hewitt 2B; S: Herbst 1x2, Jesberger 1x2, Muchka 1x2.
Monona Grove 5, Madison West 3
Only accumulating three hits on Wednesday, April 20, the Silver Eagles played small ball to earn a 5-3 victory over Madison West.
Junior Eddie Rivera scored on a wild pitch and senior Hayden Echols hit a single to give the Silver Eagles a 2-0 lead after the first inning. Senior Tate Tourtillott scored senior Brayden Grauvogl on a sacrifice fly.
Senior Dillon Connor and Echols recorded RBI ground-outs to give the Silver Eagles a 5-0 lead.
Junior Sam Baum picked up the save in relief, escaping a bases-loaded jam with nobody out. Baum induced a double play and recorded a fly-out with the tying run at the plate.
Monona Grove 5, Madison West 3
Madison West 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 — 3 4 2
Monona Grove 2 1 0 1 1 0 X — 5 3 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: K. Connor (W; 5.2-2-1-1-7-2), Otto (0.1-2-2-1-0-1), Baum (SV; 1-0-0-0-0-0). MW: Mohoney (L; 4-3-4-1-3-2), Bryzna (2-0-1-0-1-3).
Leading hitters — MG: Rivera 2B, Echols 1x3, Verhage 1x3; MW: McHugh 1x4, Conkey 1x1.
Monona Grove 10, Stoughton 0
Three different Monona Grove pitchers combined for a no-hitter on Tuesday, April 19 in a 10-0 win against Stoughton.
Senior Jackson Hewitt and Ty Hoier each pitched two innings, striking out five. Junior Sam Baum pitched for one inning, recording a strikeout.
Senior Hayden Echols and freshman Terek Verhage provided plenty of run support for the pitching staff, each recording two RBIs in the win.
Monona Grove 10, Stoughton 0
Stoughton 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 0 2
Monona Grove 4 4 2 0 X X X — 10 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — MG: Hewitt (W; 2-0-0-0-5-0), Hoier (2-0-0-0-5-2), Baum (1-0-0-0-1-0); S: Jesberger (L; 2-6-8-7-0-4), Schultz (1-2-2-2-1-4), Muchka (1-0-0-0-2-0).
Leading hitters — MG: Echols 2x3, Rivera 1x2, Grauvogl 1x2, Bittner 1x3.