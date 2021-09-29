Monona Grove boys soccer defeats Milton, Beaver Dam

Junior Miles Kohl looks to chase down a ball in Monona Grove’s 3-0 victory against Beaver Dam on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Sophomore Nathan Haberli recorded two goals in a 3-0 Monona Grove victory against Beaver Dam on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Haberli scored in the 14th minute from about 20 yards out to put the Silver Eagles in the lead.
After a Beaver Dam offensive push, an MG counter attack put the Silver Eagles up 2-0 with junior Ben Zielke finding senior Lester Bumm for a goal. Then, senior Marcus DeGroot assisted Haberli with the third goal in the second half, putting MG over the edge for the win.
Monona Grove (3-7-2 overall, 3-1 conference) is in fourth place in the Badger East standings.
Monona Grove 3
Milton 1
Monona Grove returned to conference play with a 3-1 victory over Milton on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Sophomore Nathan Haberli scored the opening goal in the first half. A Milton goal equalized the score before senior Lester Bumm sent in a cross to Haberli, who put the Silver Eagles up 2-1 at the half.
In the second half, junior Miles Kohl added a goal with a shot under the crossbar, helping Monona Grove to the 3-1 victory.