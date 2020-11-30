After graduating from Monona Grove High School in 2010, Abbey Freund decided to head to California. But instead of going to the land of movie stars, Disneyland and Silicon Valley, she went in the opposite direction to Pennsylvania.
Freund signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at California University of Pennsylvania, a small NCAA Division II school south of Pittsburgh. She put up some impressive numbers in her four years for the Vulcans before earning her degree in communications disorders and returning to Wisconsin to further her education. She recently got married and is expecting her first child in May 2021.
Learning the game
As is the case with many student athletes, Freund was a quiet, sixth grader when she played organized volleyball for the first time. Competing at the middle school and high school helped ignite her career in the game and led her to future success in college.
Freund’s desire to play volleyball at the highest level began practically at birth.
“My parents have baby pictures of me playing l when I was only a few months old,” she said. “I grew up attending Wisconsin volleyball matches and telling my parents I wanted to be a Badger volleyball player when I was older.”
One of Freund’s greatest influences was Kevin Mikelbank, her sixth-grade physical education teacher. From there, she would participate in club volleyball and learn about the game as much as she could.
“Throughout middle school, Mr. Mikelbank encouraged my parents and me to join a club team to advance my skills,” she said. “I don’t know how seriously I would have taken volleyball without his extra encouragement.”
Freund soon became obsessed with the sport. “Every single coach I had during my high school career continued to mold me into a future college athlete,” she said. “Kelly Bethke, Deidre Bradford, Christy Frontier, Dan Harris and my Wisconsin Select club volleyball coaches were all there for me and my biggest supports. I truly was blessed with the best.”
In Freund’s senior season of 2009, the Silver Eagles finished 16-9-1 overall and 10-3 in the Badger South Conference. The team felt optimistic it could have a deep run in the WIAA Division 2 tournament.
“All my coaches set high expectations, had a strong knowledge for the game, and most importantly cared about each of their student-athletes on a personal level,” Freund said. “The family team dynamic we had on and off the court was the key to our success.”
In the first round playoff match, Freund had 32 assists and 5 digs as the Silver Eagles shut out Mount Horeb 3-0.
Yet, that success didn’t last against their next opponent Madison Edgewood which won 3-0 despite 5 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs and 19 assists by Freund.
Freund was one of three Silver Eagles to be named to the All-Badger South Conference first team.
“As I reflect on that season, I find myself focusing on the memories and stories of that year more so than the outcome. I look back on my senior year of volleyball and still get butterflies. It was one of the best times of my life.”
While she was succeeding on the volleyball court, Freund also received high marks in the classroom.
She took numerous college prep courses, and her favorites were medical occupation classes with Harris.
“I knew I wanted a job in the health and human services field, and his classes provided the opportunity to explore different careers,” Freund said.
Going to California
Meanwhile, her volleyball skills attracted the interest of California University of Pennsylvania, and she signed a letter of intent. It turned out to be the best choice she could’ve made.
“After going on a recruiting visit to Cal U and meeting the team, I knew it was the one,” Freund said. “I liked the quaint setting of the school while also being close to a big city.”
The team won 30 or more games in three of her four seasons at California, which was a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Freund’s coaches were Peter and Barb Letourneau.
“Peter and Barb treated every practice like a volleyball match. It was very competitive in a healthy way,” she said. “At the college level, you really hold your teammates accountable and push each other to be the best. We practiced like we played. That was the mindset we had every day we stepped into the gym and it showed on game day.”
Gradually, Freund became adjusted to the faster pace of the college game, as the Vulcans reached the playoffs in all four of her seasons.
“The block is taller, the hits are harder, and more balls are dug on defense. The biggest skill I gained during college was learning to read the other team,” she said. “Our coach always emphasized the phrase, ‘Know each team’s tendencies’ and I swear by this strategy to this day.”
The Vulcans’ biggest roadblock was Wheeling (W.V.) Jesuit, which eliminated them three times while Freund was on the team.
“They have an extremely successful program and a talented roster to back up their hard work. We knew that every match against them was going to be a challenge and we embraced the idea of testing ourselves against the best,” Freund said. “While we would have loved to have a better record against them, it was always a great match.”
She wrapped her college volleyball career with 1,943 assists, 680 digs and nearly a 25-percent kill percentage.
Freund earned her Bachelor’s degree in communication disorders at California, and returned to Wisconsin to complete her Master’s of Science in Speech-Language Pathology at UW-Milwaukee.
After three years as a speech therapist at Stoughton High School, she is now a speech-language pathologist for the New Berlin school district.
Freund met her husband Nick Ksenich, a former Ohio State University football player, and the two tied the knot in 2019. Residents of Wauwautosa, the two are expecting a baby in the spring of 2021.
In the meantime, Freund’s heart goes out to all high school athletes who have been robbed of their ability to compete due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As for herself, Freund credits her involvement in sports with helping her achieve her goals and her dreams.
“I am so proud to be an alumni of MG volleyball. Those four years were some of the best times of my life,” she said. “I don’t know what kind of person I’d be today without the skills that MG taught me both on and off the court.”
