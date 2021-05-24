After 45 years of community service, the Cottage Grove Lioness Club is saying goodbye.
In 2018, Lions International, the sponsoring organization for the Lionesses, mandated all Lioness organizations to shut down by June 30, 2021, either converting to a Lions Club or with members joining an existing Lions Club.
The Lioness Club first appeared in Cottage Grove in 1975, just one year after the Lions. The Lions, which began internationally in 1917, didn’t initially allow women to join the club.
“When the Lions first started, women weren’t allowed,” said Cottage Grove Lions President Darlene Bernarde. “It wasn’t until about 1989 that Lions decided to take the word ‘man’ out of their [by-laws] and include women.”
Bernarde said it was a realization of how much the Lioness women were doing for their communities that sparked that change in the Lions’ by-laws.
“They realized just how much women were doing and how much they were a part of it. Women have been doing great stuff all along, they’ve just been doing different things,” said Bernarde. “The Lions' motto is ‘we serve,' [the Lioness'] is ‘we serve, too’ and they shouldn’t have to explain it, because they’re doing it and they’re living it, they’re just doing different things than the Lions.”
In Cottage Grove, the Lioness Club is behind some of the town and village’s most historical moments.
One of the club’s first acts of community service was saving Cottage Grove’s first ever school bell by paying for the bricks to be laid outside of Cottage Grove School. The bell still stands today.
The Lioness also jump-started senior citizen corn bingo and the subsequent scholarships that were given out to Monona Grove students. For those who look forward to the annual Cottage Grove community garage sales, the Lioness members are to thank for that as well.
Christmas in the Grove, too, can be traced back to the group, which began that tradition by hosting Santa and his elves at Flynn Hall.
Over the years, Lioness members have donated to several community causes, such as the Cottage Grove Fire Department and EMS, Eye Bank, Leader Dog, Wisconsin Lions Camp, Restoring Hope Transplants, and the Monona Grove School District.
Last week, the Cottage Grove Lions held a farewell celebration for the 17 remaining Lioness members.
For mother and daughter Lioness members Bette Paulson and Amy Mullikin (Paulson), it’s a bittersweet feeling.
“It’s pretty upsetting,” Paulson said of saying goodbye to the Lioness Club after her 35-year tenure. “I joined in 1985 because I wanted to become active in the town and in the village… ever since, the friendships, the camaraderie of everyone, we’re all friends and we’re just having fun while we do good stuff for the community.”
Mullikin, the youngest Lioness member, said she returned home to Cottage Grove after moving away because serving alongside her mother and the Cottage Grove Lionesses meant more to her than anything else.
“I got married and moved away, but I came back to Cottage Grove because I’d rather serve here in my home community than where I was living,” said Mullikin. “I really wish it wasn’t coming to an end.”
On top of serving in the club with her mother, Mullikin also served with her fourth grade teacher, Jan Horstmeyer, who had a hand in starting the Cottage Grove Lioness Club all the way back in 1975.
“Being able to reconnect with my fourth grade teacher, Jan Horstmeyer, who helped organize the Lioness… to bring back those memories and to be able to serve with her has been phenomenal,” Mullikin said.
At last week’s farewell celebration, the Lions put together a dinner and trip down memory lane with a slideshow of photos from Paulson and an awards ceremony hosted by Bernarde.
Each Lioness was presented with a ‘thank you’ award and a photo of the group from their final dinner as Lioness the week prior. The Lionesses also placed their official gavel, Lioness sign, Lioness flag, and Lioness photo albums into the display case at Flynn Hall.
A remembrance plaque was then placed on the wall by the five members who earned the prestigious Melvin Jones award for their leadership and hard work.
Three original charter members, meaning those who signed the original charter of the Cottage Grove Lioness Club (Bev Homburg, Camilla Farwell, and Dororthy Rodefeld) were there to experience the closure of the charter. Not present was Elaine Gundlach.
While the Lioness Club will not be forgotten, members will have the opportunity to join the Cottage Grove Lions Club. Paulson said accommodations and support from the Lions have helped soften the blow of ending the Lioness.
“With the Lions and how they’re welcoming us now, I feel so much better,” she said. “It’s so great that they’re taking some of our projects on and helping to continue our work.”
According to Paulson, the Wisconsin Lioness Club has been the most active Lioness group in the nation.