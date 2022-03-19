Letter to the editor: Dane County Board candidate introduction

I am grateful for having grown up in Madison and Monona – my childhood was shaped by bike rides to the Dream Park, lemonade stands for bike-riders on the Lake Loop, and dips in Lake Monona at Schluter Beach. Now, I’m running for Dane County Board to protect that quality of life for today’s families.
Since I was a child, Lake Monona has grown increasingly toxic, with dangerous blue-green algae blooms closing beaches for weeks on end. To make sure that children and families can safely swim all summer long, we need to install Clean Beach Treatment Systems to create clean, clear swimming areas at the edge of the lake.
And to clean up the lakes as a whole, we need to take a new approach to our environmental programs, creating economic incentives for farmers to reduce runoff, as well as investing in research and collaboration at UW-Madison that can help reduce the cost of sustainable farming technology. Continuing to rely on existing programs that are hamstrung by insufficient state funding is no longer acceptable.
We also need to strengthen the recruitment and hiring process for law enforcement across Dane County. Last year, Monona made an offer of employment to a police officer with a troubling history of excessive use of force complaints. I led a grassroots campaign, No Bad Cops in Monona, which prevented the hire, but this sort of activism should not be necessary.
The County Board needs to make sure folks on Police & Fire Commissions are educated about the important role they play in the community, and that they have the knowledge and ability to do their own research and push back against hiring bad candidates.
Additionally, we need to take proactive steps to diversify the law enforcement applicant pool. That means reaching out to those who haven’t considered a career in law enforcement, as well as creating grant programs to pay for people to attend Police Academy. Currently, municipalities outside of Madison neglect this important work – and without these programs, Monona’s Police Chief Brian Chaney Austin wouldn’t be where he is today.
Win or lose, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity this campaign has given me to connect with fellow community members on these important topics, as well as other crucial issues like housing and economic opportunity. If we haven’t spoken yet, I hope we do soon. Reach out at clintfordane@gmail.com.