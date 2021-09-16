Monona Grove football wins 33-13 over Reedsburg

After a tough loss last week to Baraboo, the Silver Eagles emphatically bounced back with a 33-13 victory over Reedsburg on Friday, Sept. 10.
“Last week, we had a tough test, a very physical team we played against and things didn’t go our way and so you’re always waiting to see how your team responds,” said Monona Grove head coach Brandon Beckwith. “You can respond with a poor me attitude, it’s not my fault and start blaming and pointing fingers, or you can reevaluate yourself and see what you can fix personally and how we can fix things as a team.”
The Silver Eagles defense forced a three and out on the first possession, and after a bad punt, the Monona Grove offense was set up with great field position. Senior quarterback Casey Marron found senior wide receiver Ty Hoier for a six-yard touchdown on a bubble screen, giving the Silver Eagles the 7-0 lead after junior kicker Cuinn Larsh kicked the extra point.
Reedsburg quickly responded with a touchdown after junior quarterback Kevin Green found senior wide receiver Jack Campbell wide open for a 60-yard score. Senior defensive lineman Cody Marron blocked the extra point, protecting the 7-6 lead for the Silver Eagles.
“I got too focused in on watching some inside interior play and us coaches didn’t even realize that we didn’t have a guy covering their receiver. It was just a mental mistake by our players, but also on me as a head coach. I could’ve called timeout, so we all have room to grow,” said Beckwith.
With 6:07 left in the first quarter, Marron found Hoier again, this time scoring on a 45-yard pass, pushing the lead to 13-6 after the extra point was missed. Senior running back Fabian Jackson punched it in from one yard, giving MG a 19-6 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, after Reedsburg jumped offside, Monona Grove kept the offense on the field on fourth down allowing Marron to find Hoier for a touchdown. On the ensuing possession, a bad snap on a punt gave the Silver Eagles excellent field position, Marron threw another touchdown pass to Hoier, extending the 33-7 lead.
“Casey sticks in the pocket, he’s been doing a great job of that all year, and obviously Hoier, he’s had a couple of big games. It’s not a secret about Hoier’s success, but it’s also not a secret that I watch him with his hands full carrying four pylons and a down marker after the game, it’s not a secret how I see him drill in practice everyday. He lets it all out there, he doesn’t talk a lot, but his actions speak for his words and he loves football,” said Beckwith.
Reedsburg returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, but that would be the last score for either side. The Monona Grove defense clamped down, aided by a key stop by senior defensive back Grant Dahlhauser on a third down carry. Dahlhauser led the team in tackles with 10.
Casey Marron finished 21 of 30 for 190 yards with four touchdown passes. Hoier had 13 receptions for 112 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson was the team’s leading rusher, accumulating 22 carries for 80 yards and a score.
Cody Marron had five tackles and a sack on defense, and senior linebacker Brooks Goff had four tackles and a sack.
Monona Grove (3-1) heads on the road to face Stoughton (1-3) on Friday, Sept. 17.