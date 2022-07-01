Avery Poole competes in the WBCA All-Star Game; Division 2 South team defeats North team

Monona Grove guard Avery Poole finished her high school basketball career playing in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
The Division 2 girls contest, held at JustAgame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells, featured recently graduated wisconsin basketball players, who were split into the North team and the South team.
Poole competed on the South team, scoring a three-pointer in the first half. Poole finished with three points, while the South team won 74-64 on Wednesday, June 29.
Poole will attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the fall. An honorable mention on the Division 2 All-State team, Poole averaged 17.1 points per game in the 2021-22 season.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.