MONONA GROVE GIRLS BASKETBALL

Avery Poole competes in the WBCA All-Star Game; Division 2 South team defeats North team

Monona Grove guard Avery Poole finished her high school basketball career playing in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

The Division 2 girls contest, held at JustAgame Fieldhouse in the Wisconsin Dells, featured recently graduated wisconsin basketball players, who were split into the North team and the South team.

Poole competed on the South team, scoring a three-pointer in the first half. Poole finished with three points, while the South team won 74-64 on Wednesday, June 29. 

Poole will attend the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in the fall. An honorable mention on the Division 2 All-State team, Poole averaged 17.1 points per game in the 2021-22 season. 

