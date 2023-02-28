Screen Shot 2023-02-28 at 6.09.37 PM.png
Buy Now

Site map for planned improvements to Cottage Grove’s Bakken Park. Screenshot from village report.

New additions at Cottage Grove’s Bakken Park are moving forward, as the village board adopted an updated plan for athletic courts and construction continues on the new wheels park.

At their Feb. 20 meeting, trustees approved a site plan amendment for the park, authorizing it for the planned construction of a new shelter, a new parking lot, eight pickleball courts, four tennis courts, green space for up to five athletic fields and a new path that connects with the Glacial Drumlin Trail.