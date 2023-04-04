Incumbents Nancy Moore and Doug Wood and newcomer Rick Bernstein won seats on the Monona City Council on Tuesday.
In a race for three open seats, Moore earned 32.3% of the vote (2,669 votes), Wood earned 28.8% (2,377) and Bernstein 22.3% (1,838).
Incumbents Nancy Moore and Doug Wood and newcomer Rick Bernstein won seats on the Monona City Council on Tuesday.
In a race for three open seats, Moore earned 32.3% of the vote (2,669 votes), Wood earned 28.8% (2,377) and Bernstein 22.3% (1,838).
Ryan Claringbole, whose name was on the ballot but who announced last month he was dropping out of the race, received 16% of the vote (1,322).
Bernstein, a ten-year Monona resident, has said that he first began his campaign in order to prevent an uncontested election, wanting to give Monona residents greater choice in electing their leaders. He has listed affordable housing, sustainability and constructing a new public safety building at a lower cost than current estimates as top priorities.
"I’m glad to be part of a great group of leaders and city staff that will be shaping Monona’s future," he said in a statement Tuesday night.
Bernstein takes the seat of Kathy Thomas, who died in March near the end of her 19th term as an alder. She was not running for re-election.
Moore has served three terms on the council and chairs the city’s plan commission, giving her a leading role in vetting new developments in Monona. She has pushed to diversify the city’s housing stock to address affordability and listed implementation of the village’s diversity, equity and inclusion board as a priority. Moore also co-chairs the city’s transit commission, which is currently mulling an offer from Madison Metro to take over Monona’s bus services.
Wood has served on the council since 2003. He has supported the transition to Madison Metro’s service and cited the recent passage of regulations to short-term rentals like Airbnbs as evidence of the current council’s efforts to combat rising housing costs. He supports the construction of a new public safety building, but has called the project’s current price tag “daunting.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.