Developers are taking the final steps towards breaking ground on a four-story, mixed-use building on the site of the former Monona Garden restaurant.
The site, at 6501 Bridge Road, is now in the hands of Jason Iverson and Chris Gosch of Populance, LLC, who have plans to build 29 residential units, 16 live-work units and a 3,200 square-foot commercial space with sustainability and Monona roots in mind.
The pair this month cleared one of their final hurdles by reaching a tax increment financing deal with the city to help fund construction. They hope to finalize a developer’s agreement with the city and begin construction before the year’s end.
Iverson and Gosch purchased the building from Nedzmi “Nick” Semovski and Vasko Zyteja, brothers-in-law who owned and operated Monona Garden for nearly 20 years before closing it in September.
“Nick and Vasko have been pillars of Monona for many years,” Iverson said in an interview. “And they will continue to be, because of this.”
Iverson said the restaurateurs have been partners in the development process and will be co-owners of the new building when it finishes. Iverson said that commitment to continuity is ingrained in the building’s name: the Besa.
It was Semovski who first introduced Iverson to besa, an Albanian cultural precept that means to keep a promise. Iverson said the sees the project as a promise to the site’s former owners as well as to Monona.
“We want to change the narrative (around development),” Iverson said. “It needs to happen, but why can’t we do just a little bit better? There are a lot of nice buildings being built, but personally I can’t tell the difference between any of them at this point.”
To help the Besa stand out, Iverson and Gosch have planned with an eye toward sustainability. The building will use geothermal energy for heating and cooling. The building’s 56 residential parking stalls will be in an underground garage, with 30% of the proposed site plan to be designated as green space.
“Things like that, like putting EV charging stations in, for us that’s not an afterthought,” Iverson said.
The 16 live-work units in the building would house office spaces connected to apartments. According to a design brief for the building, these units cater to small business owners looking to keep their work close to home or supplement their income by renting out the apartment spaces.
To help finance construction, the city council agreed at its Nov. 7 meeting to a tax increment financing deal to refund some of the property’s taxes over time.
The site is located within Tax Incremental District 9, a section of Monona identified by the city for targeted investment and equipped with certain financial incentives to offer would-be developers.
In the agreed-to deal, Populace has promised that the Besa project would add at least $12.1 million to the city’s equalized value when it is completed. In return, the city will refund some of the building’s property taxes each year, up to a maximum of $1.67 million. This retroactive subsidization is known as a pay-as-you-go tax increment financing agreement.
Iverson said a final site plan and developer’s agreement with the city was “pretty much done, just not signed,” and that construction would take 12 to 18 months. Ideally, he said, the Besa would be open in December 2023.