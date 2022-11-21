Besa Development Rendering
A rendering of the proposed Besa development, from Populance’s conditional use permit application for the project.

Developers are taking the final steps towards breaking ground on a four-story, mixed-use building on the site of the former Monona Garden restaurant.

The site, at 6501 Bridge Road, is now in the hands of Jason Iverson and Chris Gosch of Populance, LLC, who have plans to build 29 residential units, 16 live-work units and a 3,200 square-foot commercial space with sustainability and Monona roots in mind.

