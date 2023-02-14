Bloom development rendering (1)
A rendering of the proposed Bloom development on Monona Drive.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

The Monona City Council is set to vote on a financing deal with the developers of a planned $27 million housing and commercial complex on Monona Drive.

The Bloom, a project devised by developer The Neutral Project, would consist of a four-story building with 83 apartment units, 10 townhomes and a 16,000 square-foot commercial space for a BMO Harris Bank. It would be located on the 4600 and 4700 blocks of Monona Drive.