The Monona City Council is set to vote on a financing deal with the developers of a planned $27 million housing and commercial complex on Monona Drive.
The Bloom, a project devised by developer The Neutral Project, would consist of a four-story building with 83 apartment units, 10 townhomes and a 16,000 square-foot commercial space for a BMO Harris Bank. It would be located on the 4600 and 4700 blocks of Monona Drive.
Councilmembers got their first look at a developer’s agreement with The Neutral Project at their Feb. 6 meeting, and are set to vote on its approval on Feb. 20, Mayor Mary O’Connor said.
Under the draft agreement, Monona would provide up to $2.97 million in tax increments to the developers throughout the course of construction, according to city attorney William Cole. In return, The Neutral Project would ensure that the site would be worth at least $27.2 million by its completion, which must be before Feb. 1, 2026.
The developers would also purchase a small plot adjacent to the project for $1 from the city. The deal is a pay-as-you-go tax incremental financing deal, meaning that the city refunds a certain amount of taxes from the project’s financial district as it collects them, rather than offering a loan up front.
This structure places the financial risk of the deal collapsing on the developer, rather than the city.
The project came under scrutiny for its rental costs by one council member during the parcel’s rezoning application.
Developers told the council that they projected monthly rents of $1,250 for studio apartments, $1,795 for one-bedroom units, $2,236 for two-bedrooms, and an average of $3,087 for three-bedrooms, including the townhouse units.
“We’re looking at a lot of amenities, a lot of luxurious amenities, in this project,” Alder Patrick Depula had said at the time. “In our community, I would like to see more affordable projects.”
Mayoral candidate Kristie Goforth has also come out against the project. Goforth sent out an email newsletter this weekend entitled “The Bloom—one way to kill a neighborhood,” in which she criticized the rental prices and potential effect on parking and quality of life in the surrounding neighborhood, where she lives.
If the deal is approved, the project’s last major hurdle would be the approval of its precise implementation plan, an architectural document laying out specific designs for the site. A more general design plan was approved by the council last November.