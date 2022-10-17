hot MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS Braydon Campbell named male athlete of the month by Monona Grove High School By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Oct 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove sophomore Braydon Campbell was named by Monona Grove High School as its male recipient of its “Athlete of the Month” award for the month of September. Katelin Wessley named as Monona Grove's female athlete of the monthCampbell currently runs on the Monona Grove cross country team. Below are his responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper. Monona Grove cross country: Girls win Monona Invitational, boys place fifth1) Best advice you’ve received from a coach?Hard work pays off2) Favorite rivalry game?Packers and Bears3) Go to warm-up song?Any rap song4) Favorite subject?Science5) Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?Video game designer6) Favorite memory with the school program so far?Cross country sectionals last year Monona Grove cross country: Mackenzie Babcock individually qualifies for state, girls third and boys seventh at sectionals7) Favorite meal?Pizza8) Best invention in the last 100 years?Computers9) Favorite sports team?Milwaukee Bucks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Athletics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Grove football clinches playoff spot with win against Fort Atkinson Nathan Haberli scores a hat trick as Monona Grove boys soccer wins Badger-East Conference championship Brady Voss and Gavin Hablewitz each score three touchdowns; Monona Grove football blows out Portage for win on homecoming City of Monona seeking public input on San Damiano plans Cottage Grove has 30 applicants for police chief opening Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin