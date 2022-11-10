hot MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS Brooke Ellingson named by Monona Grove High School as its female athlete of the month By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Nov 10, 2022 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Brooke Ellingson was named by Monona Grove High School as its female recipient of the “Athlete of the Month” award.Ellingson played on the volleyball team. Below are her responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.1) Best advice you’ve received from a coach?Be a leader on and off the court2) Favorite rivalry game?DeForest Monona Grove football defeated by DeForest3) Go to warm-up song?Stir Fry by Migos4) Favorite subject?English5) Job path you want to pursue when you’re older?Elementary teacher Wisconsin's funding formula pushes school districts to referendum6) Favorite memory with the school program so far?Our reverse sweep against DeForest Monona Grove volleyball earns come-from-behind win against DeForest7) Favorite meal?Chicken, steak and shrimp fajitas8) Best invention in the last 100 years?The iPhone9) Favorite sports team?The Milwaukee Brewers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Athletics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Gavin Hablewitz, Eddie Rivera and Isaac Dresen unanimous selections on Badger-Small All-Conference first team; other MG football players honored Nathan Haberli, Milo Kohl and Liam Rains make first team for Badger-East All-Conference; other MG soccer players recognized Max Ethridge lands assistant coaching position at Maryville for women's basketball Ratcliff, Cottage Grove Democrat, claims state assembly seat Community Park pickleball courts delayed in Cottage Grove Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin