The law, passed in 1972, states that "no person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving federal financial assistance."
Title IX is closely associated with giving women more opportunities in sports. Right after Title IX was passed, the Badger Conference recognized girls sports.
“When I started, girls were not competing,” said Kanable. “We had a girls athletic association, and we got the gym for an hour on Monday night. We played different sports throughout the season, and that evolved into play days or sports days with other schools.”
After teaching at Edgerton High School for two years, Kanable was hired to teach physical education at Monona Grove in 1965. Once girls were able to compete in sports as a team, Kanable got into coaching.
“There were just two of us teaching girls physical education at that time, so it was either one of us or both of us that were taking teams,” said Kanable.
Girls sports programs faced challenges when they first started competing. Kanable remembers having to tape volleyball lines on the basketball court by hand because volleyball lines weren’t allowed on the basketball court. While dealing with criticism, Kanable also mentioned the positive feedback she and other women received, especially from former Monona Grove athletic director John Klement.
Kanable coached the volleyball team from 1972 to 1992. She also coached gymnastics and softball.