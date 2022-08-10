A new Chipotle restaurant, to be located at the southwest corner of Monona Drive and West Broadway, is currently under construction and expected to be opened sometime this winter. The restaurant will be located across Monona Drive from a rival Qdoba location.
Located at 6501 Monona Drive, the location is the former home of an Old National Bank branch. The bank closed its doors in April 2020. Real estate developer Alrig USA purchased the land and had a zoning permit and certified survey map approved by the city in November and December 2021, respectively.
In an interview with the Herald-Independent, Alrig’s building project manager Heather Henika said the developer had broken ground on the site. The parking lot, curbing and Chipotle building are expected to be completed in mid-September.
“We had a relationship with what was the former bank and we had a handful of tenants that expressed interest in this location,” Henika said. “I think it’s a great site, great visibility, great traffic, great community. So we’re just excited to be able to invest in the community.”
It was previously reported that Chipotle planned to open the location by August 2020, but delays in the planning and approval process led to a prolonged construction timeline. Henika said the amount of time it takes for Chipotle to fabricate the building interior will determine when it is ready to open, but she said she believes they’ll be hoping to open at some point this winter.
The Chipotle, which is located across Monona Drive from rival Qdoba, will have only one entrance and exit, off of Monona Drive to the southeast of the building, as a sidewalk and landscaping blocks any potential entrance and exit off West Broadway.
Since Monona Drive is divided by a median at the point of entry, customers will have to travel south on Monona Drive to enter and exit the parking lot. Driving south on Monona Drive leads directly to the Beltline Highway, but drivers are able to turn left and go north before entering the highway.
The Monona plan commission “expressed concerns about site circulation, especially in relation to the pickup window, and felt that there was not enough emphasis on customers turning right into the first driveway,” the meeting minutes state. To prevent traffic from traveling the wrong way toward the pickup window, the commission decided to require a “bump out” of concrete curb and suggested a “Do Not Enter” sign on the southeast side of the restaurant.
The site plan proposal also includes outdoor seating, an order pickup window, a three-foot patio fence and 25 parking spots, including electric vehicle charging stations. The parking lot will also include parking spots for order pickups, called the Burrito Loading Zone.
A second, smaller building to be located across the parking lot is still in the planning phase. Henika said Alrig is looking for tenants for that location.