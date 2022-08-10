A new Chipotle restaurant, to be located at the southwest corner of Monona Drive and West Broadway, is currently under construction and expected to be opened sometime this winter.

Located at 6501 Monona Drive, the location is the former home of an Old National Bank branch. The bank closed its doors in April 2020. Real estate developer Alrig USA purchased the land and had a zoning permit and certified survey map approved by the city in November and December 2021, respectively.

220811-hid-news-chipotle06.jpg

A new Chipotle restaurant, to be located at the southwest corner of Monona Drive and West Broadway, is currently under construction and expected to be opened sometime this winter. This illustration shows the point where city officials were worried about flow of traffic confusion among patrons of the restaurant.

