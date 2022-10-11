The committee in charge of determining the fate of the historic San Damiano property in Monona is giving residents a chance to guide its decision-making.
Until Oct. 15, residents can respond to a survey designed by the San Damiano Steering Committee to gauge how the community would like to see the site used.
“The survey is a critical initial step in shaping the vision for the property so I encourage anyone and everyone to participate,” said Andy Kitslaar, president of the nonprofit Friends of San Damiano and a co-chair of the steering committee. “Tell your family, friends, neighbors and all others. It won’t take long, but covers a great deal.”
The city purchased the property last summer for $8.6 million to use as a public space. The property has been home to a catholic friary, a sprawling farmstead and indigenous encampments during its storied history,
Officials say they expect the planning process to last through 2023 before final decisions are made, but the property is already open to the public.
Questions on the survey concern what types of activities and facilities residents would hope to see at a finalized San Damiano, and what they believe should be done with the Frank Allis house, built in 1894.
The steering committee conducted an introductory survey in August, but officials are encouraging residents to take the new survey, even if they took the one before.
“If they responded to a smaller survey that was available on the property earlier this summer, we’d like to get their input on this one as well,” said Mayor Mary O’Connor, the committee’s other co-chair. “The two are very different.”
A link to the survey can be found at the city’s homepage, mymonona.com. The mayor also encouraged anyone who is interested to attend a public input meeting at Monona Grove High School on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m., where the survey results will be presented.
