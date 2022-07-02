 Skip to main content
UW-WHITEWATER TENNIS

Cole Lindwall earns first team all-conference; first team all-district at UW-Whitewater

Cole Lindwall, a member of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men's tennis team, was recognized by the New Jersey Athletic Conference for its Men's Tennis Divisional All-Conference Teams.

An all-conference selection in both singles and doubles, Lindwall finished the year with a 21-13 record in singles and a 20-6 mark in doubles, and was a qualifier for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup in the fall.

He was named first team Academic All-District At-Large by the College Sports Information Directors of America for the 2021-22 year.

Lindwall helped the men's tennis team win its first-ever New Jersey Athletic Conference championship. The Warhawks reached the third round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in program history.

Lindwall carries a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale and is majoring in biology with emphasis in pre-biomedical professions. A recipient of numerous academic scholarships and presenter of undergraduate research, Lindwall is a nationally registered Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and has served as secretary for UW-W's Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

To be nominated for Academic All-District recognition, student-athletes must carry a minimum 3.30 GPA on a 4.0 scale, must have attended their institution for at least one full year and must be a starter or significant contributor, competing in 50 percent or more of team contests.

