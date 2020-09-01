Fill the Boot Campaign kicks off
The members of Monona Volunteer Fire Department Association and Fire Fighters Local 311 are teaming up to support the Muscular Dystrophy Associations Fill The Boot campaign.

In years past members have been at the intersection of Monona Drive and Broadway Drive trying to fill boots with donations. This year, because of COVID, the fundraiser is online.

This is a worthy cause and helps people right here in our own community. Please donates some spare change and help make a difference.

For more than 65 years, Fill the Boot has been a strong fire fighter tradition – giving families with muscular dystrophy in hometowns across America hope for the future and support for today.

More info on the the Monona Fire Department Facebook page.

