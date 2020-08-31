Looking for ways to support our local area restaurants while also looking stylish? You can do both with a purchase of Monona Eastside Business Association’s Keep Calm Monona and Carry Out T-shirts!
Prices range from $20-24.50.
Money from this purchase will be given to the Kessenich’s S.O.S. Fund through GoFundMe! MESBA will not profit from this initiative.
This fund is 100% to raise money to help Monona and Madison restaurant workers who have been furloughed during the COVID-19 crisis. Funds raised will be dispersed to servers, bartenders, and back-of-the-house employees who normally depend on tips for the majority of their income, or those who are not eligible to apply for unemployment.
More info at mononaeastside.com
