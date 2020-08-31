Colonial Club Senior Activity Center
For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611. The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.
Activities are currently limited to appointment only. All participants are required to wear a mask at all times when in the building. We are taking appointments for the following:
• Woodshop – 2 hour appointments at 9 am and 1 pm
• Giftshop – 30 minute appointments at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 1pm, and 2 pm
• Computer Lab – 45 minute appointments at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am 1pm and 2 pm
• Exercise Room – 30 minute appointments at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 1pm and 2 pm
Please call 608-837-4611 to make an appointment. We will be answering the phones on a modified schedule of 10 am to 2 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 10 am to 12 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.
Thursday, Sept. 3- Popcorn Drive Through 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop – By appointment.
Friday, Sept. 4 - Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop – By appointment
Monday, Sept. 7–Closed for Labor Day Holiday
Tuesday, Sept. 8- Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop – By appointment
Movie at 1 p.m. Call to make your reservation.
Wednesday, Sept. 9 - Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop – By appointment
Mark your calendar for AleFest to Go Drive thru on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 12 to 4 p.m. Not our traditional AleFest but there will be plenty of beer. Choose 6 or 12 pack tasting options and we load them into your car with tasting glasses. Pick up some great comfort food to go with it and enjoy your tasting at home!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.