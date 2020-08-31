Colonial Club Senior Activity Center

For a more complete list of activities for the month, pick up a Courier newsletter or contact the main office at 608-837-4611.  The Colonial Club also provides an array of services available to people 55 or older that includes home delivered meals, supportive homecare, an adult day center and case management services. Normal business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. Call 608-837-4611 to learn more.

Activities are currently limited to appointment only. All participants are required to wear a mask at all times when in the building. We are taking appointments for the following:

• Woodshop – 2 hour appointments at 9 am and 1 pm

• Giftshop – 30 minute appointments at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 1pm, and 2 pm

• Computer Lab – 45 minute appointments at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am 1pm and 2 pm

• Exercise Room – 30 minute appointments at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 1pm and 2 pm

Please call 608-837-4611 to make an appointment. We will be answering the phones on a modified schedule of 10 am to 2 pm, Monday – Thursday, and 10 am to 12 pm on Friday. You can also leave a message and we will return your call.

Thursday, Sept. 3- Popcorn Drive Through 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop – By appointment.

Friday, Sept. 4 - Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop – By appointment

Monday, Sept. 7–Closed for Labor Day Holiday

Tuesday, Sept. 8- Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop – By appointment

Movie at 1 p.m. Call to make your reservation.

Wednesday, Sept. 9 - Woodshop, Computer Lab, Exercise Room and Giftshop – By appointment

Mark your calendar for AleFest to Go Drive thru on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 12 to 4 p.m. Not our traditional AleFest but there will be plenty of beer. Choose 6 or 12 pack tasting options and we load them into your car with tasting glasses. Pick up some great comfort food to go with it and enjoy your tasting at home!

