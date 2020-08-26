Cool off at the Kona Ice fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Piggly Wiggly parking lot at 421 W Cottage Grove Road in Cottage Grove.
Free-will donations will help benefit the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce that has been on the front lines helping local businesses throughout the pandemic. Come show your support for the local business community.
Please remember to social distance and wear a mask if possible.
This event is sponsored by Cottage Grove Eye Care.
