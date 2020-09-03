Garage sale benefits Dean House

Raise funds for a local landmark at the Dean House garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 10 and Friday, Sept. 11 and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. Sept. 12. The event will be on the Dean House back porch and lawn 4718 Monona Drive. Cash or check will be accepted. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Donations for the sale can be brought to the Dean House on Sept. 8 and 9. For more information call 249-7920.
Organizers hope to do well with the garage sale because it will the only fundraising activity for operating costs to maintain the historic Dean House.
The Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society maintains the 1856 Nathaniel W. Dean House as a living museum.
Due to the pandemic, the Dean House has had to cancel the Back Porch Concerts, Ice Cream Social and monthly Open Houses. Please come to shop and invite your friends and neighbors to come, too.
Members and friends who have joined or renewed their Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society membership have contributed to the Back Porch Renovation project. The organization has received $42,615, so far, toward the $75,000 goal. The project is expected to begin this fall.
To renew or contribute: HBGHS, P.O. Box 6704, Monona WI 53716.
