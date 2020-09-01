Cheri Krisher, founder of Christmas in the Grove, former Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce president and one of the former keepers of Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog, died on Saturday, Aug. 29.
Cottage Grove Chamber Executive Director Paula Severson remembered Krisher in an email sent to chamber members recently.
Severson said Krisher lost her third battle with cancer. During the 1990s, Krisher and her family kept Sun Prairie’s Jimmy the Groundhog in a pen on their Town of Sun Prairie farm.
Krisher was instrumental in the development of the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce, representing Bank of Sun Prairie, where she was employed for 27 years until her retirement.
Most recently, Krisher was a chamber member through Drumlin Residences. “We were thrilled to honor her as our first ever Christmas in the Grove Parade Marshal in 2019 and Chamber Legacy Member in 2020,” Severson wrote. “Cheri was a true patriot and, with tenacity and courage, led the initiative to line our main streets with the American flag for all of us to share.”
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie. Visitation will continue at the funeral home on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. until service begins at 11.
“We will be forever thankful for all she did for the Cottage Grove community,” Severson added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.