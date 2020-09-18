Girl Scout harvest food for pantry donation
On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Girl Scout Troop #7889, which is one of 26 local troops, presented about things they learned during an outdoor meeting. This was part of their Bronze Award project and including managing a garden at the community garden area at Bryn Mawr church in Cottage Grove since May. This is the highest award level that 5th grade girls are eligible to receive. All produce has been donated to Second Harvest Food Bank as part of the troop’s ongoing efforts to complete community service. For further information on finding a local girl scout troop to join please go to https://www.gsbadgerland.org/en/about-girl-scouts/join.html

