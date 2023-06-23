Campus Notes Roberta Baumann Roberta Baumann Author email Jun 23, 2023 Jun 23, 2023 Updated 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Moriah Bierbrauer, of Cottage Grove, was among more than 925 students named to Elmhurst University's Spring 2023 Dean's List Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberta Baumann Author email Follow Roberta Baumann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now MG softball: Dani Lucey earns honorable mention on all-state team, Cathryn Zegadlo named all-district, Bree Loushine, Olivya Lang and Lindsey Ritzema named all-conference Monona Grove School Board approves new employee healthcare benefits plan Kaden Connor named Badger-East Conference "Pitcher of the Year" as 10 MG baseball players earn conference recognition Deer-Grove EMS future unclear as Cottage Grove looks at other ambulance services Cottage Grove home talent splits weekend games against Poynette and Rio Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!