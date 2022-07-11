Corey Schmidt pitches eight innings, Taylor Carlson hits a home run in a Monona home talent win over Poynette

Monona starting pitcher Corey Schmidt pitched eight innings and Taylor Carlson hit a home run in a Monona 8-3 win over Poynette on Sunday, July 11.
“He pitched like he did 10 years ago when he was a little younger and had a little more stamina,” said Monona Braves manager Vince Schmitz. “It was good to see him throw deep into a game.”
Schmidt retired Poynette in order in the first and second innings. After two walks with two outs in the third, Schmidt recorded a ground-out to keep the game tied at 0-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Kyle McHugh hit a double. McHugh would score on an RBI single from Brent Young, giving the Braves a 1-0 lead.
Schmidt struck-out the side in the top of the fifth, while Carlson gave the right-handed pitcher some more run support with a solo home run in the bottom of the frame.
The Braves scored two more runs in the inning with McHugh hitting a double to score Kian O’Brien and Jordan Carlson scored McHugh on an RBI single.
“We’re confident in our lineup one through nine,” said Schmitz. “Those guys in the middle do well.”
In the sixth, Poynette (4-6) cut the lead to 4-1 on an RBI groundout.
While a run did score on the play, Jordan Carlson prevented two runs from scoring after the ball took a bad hop on the lip of the infield grass. Carlson lept in the air to field the ball and made a strong throw to first to get the second out. A pop-out ended the inning with Poynette only scoring the one run.
With the bases loaded in the seventh, Young hit a sacrifice fly to score McHugh.
It was nice for Brent to find the barrel,” said Schmitz. “He’s been working hard at the plate.”
A wild pitch scored Jordan Carlson and then Casey Seelow scored from third on a pick-off attempt at first. The throw went into the outfield, giving Monona an 8-1 lead.
Schmidt pitched a scoreless eighth inning and started the ninth inning still on the mound. After a hit-by-pitch, a double and an infield single loaded the bases, Schmidt recorded a ground-out which scored a run.
Andy Swanson came in to pitch in relief of Schmidt, giving up an infield single which scored a run, cutting the lead to 8-3. With runners at the corners and one out, a ground ball was turned into a double play, giving Monona the 8-3 win.
Schmidt earned the win, tallying five strike-outs. Taylor Carlson and Young recorded two RBIs, while Jordan Carlson and McHugh also drove in a run.
Monona 8, Poynette 3
Poynette 000 001 002 — 3 7 1
Monona 000 131 30X — 8 13 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Schmidt (W; 8.1-6-3-2-5-3), Swanson (0.2-1-0-0-0-0); P: Bestul (8-13-8-7-2-4).
Leading hitters — M: T. Carlson 2x4 (HR), O’Brien 2x5 (2B), McHugh 3x4 (2 2B); P: O’Connor 2x5, Keller 1x4, Potter 1x4.