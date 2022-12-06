The Cottage Grove Village Board has approved its 2023 budget, laying out an increase in levied taxes and committing most of ARPA funding.
With the passage of the budget, the village chose to spend $647,500, most of its federal COVID-19 relief funding, on an assortment of projects that otherwise would not see funding next year.
Cottage Grove was awarded $747,647 in local fiscal recovery funds as a result of the federal pandemic aid bill, the American Rescue Plan Act. The money came in two equal installments, one in June 2021 and one in June 2022, and has since sat in an investment account accruing interest for the village. Village staff estimates that there will be $760,000 in that account by the time the funds are spent.
Board members had discussed possible uses for the funds in the past—from cleaning out a stormwater treatment pond to sanitary sewer projects to purchasing a leaf vacuuming truck—but until now have not spent a penny.
In a memo, village staff recommended that the board focus ARPA funding on things that represented one-time costs, such as purchases or improvement projects, since the funds are not recurring.
The budget allocates ARPA funds to buy new radios for the fire department ($82,000), EMS department ($43,000) and public works department ($35,000). It proposes $65,000 to upgrade the village’s hybrid meeting technology, $50,000 for IT upgrades and equipment replacements and another $50,000 for cabling.
The police department will receive $58,000 for in-car cameras and other equipment, as well as $56,000 for officer retention and signing bonuses.
And $10,000 of ARPA funds will go to support public works employee training to receive commercial driver’s licenses.
The budget also includes $5,000 of ARPA funds for a new express voting machine, which offers a touch screen that makes voting easier for older adults and residents with disabilities,
The village has also budgeted $100,000 for street lights to be added in Commerce Park.
The last item slated for ARPA funding in the budget relates to the village’s ongoing effort to plan for a new village library and municipal campus while navigating the potentially prohibitive costs of such projects. The village set aside $85,000 for a facility study and $8,500 for library consulting services.
The money for a library consultant was added to the budget by the village board at a Nov. 15 special village board meeting reviewing the document. The village’s Library Board, tasked with developing concepts for a potential library, had originally asked for an additional $146,000 in ARPA funding for a community needs study, an impact fee study and community engagement work.
Budget highlights for 2023
The village property tax rate is set at $6.79 per $1,000 of home value, a 7% hike over last year. The average home, valued at $315,000, will see a $141 increase in their total village taxes.
Despite that increase, the average home will still see a net $159 decrease in their total property taxes for 2023, because of lower collections by the other taxing jurisdictions, which include Dane County, Madison College and the Monona-Grove School District.
“This year we were saved by the other tax jurisdictions,” Village administrator Matt Giese said.
Among the key budget items are five new full-time positions, three of which are police officers. Outgoing police chief Daniel Layber had told the board that the new positions were necessary to keep up with the village’s population growth.
Also in the budget is $1.6 million in borrowing for Bakken park improvements, including new tennis courts and basketball courts, additional parking spaces and an open-air shelter.
In total, the village will levy $5 million from residents, a $349,000 increase from the 2022 budget. That increase is tied to the $52 million in new construction that the village saw in the past year. New construction made up a 5.77% increase in the village’s total value, the highest rate of growth in Dane County.
Tax bills will be sent out in mid-December, and the first installment is due by the end of January.